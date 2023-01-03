Is Alexa Bliss aligned with Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy?

Multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss continues to be one of the strangest superstars on RAW. This Monday, she was caught in the crosshairs of the Bray Wyatt-Uncle Howdy feud during her championship match against Bianca Belair. To cut a long story short, it was not a good watch.

Bliss took the fight to Belair from the opening bell and looked like she could walk away as the new RAW Women's Champion. The end of the match saw her get distracted by someone in an Uncle Howdy mask. Shortly afterwards, Bray Wyatt's graphics flashed on the screen, snapping the challenger and causing her to go berserk.

The Goddess attacked the referee and then Belair with a Lou Thesz Press. She then destroyed the champion and caused her to bleed. It was a truly brutal sight and one that was caused by either Wyatt or Howdy.

Given the issues between the two men, we do not know whether Alexa Bliss is aligned with any of them. However, it seems that Bliss is definitely linked to the storyline in some form or fashion. While it makes sense to have her reunite with The Eater of Worlds, there is also money in a Bliss-Howdy alliance.

The masked figure is at odds with Wyatt and can always taunt Little Miss Bliss about how he made her life hell back in the day. The upcoming episodes of RAW should provide some more clarity on this development.

Alexa Bliss' history with Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss may be a victim of the ongoing Bray Wyatt versus Uncle Howdy stuff, but fans will know that this isn't the first time she's getting caught up in such otherworldly shenanigans. Back in 2020, she had an unholy alliance with Wyatt going on, one that was terrifying for the rest of the roster.

Bliss was dragged into Wyatt's then-feud with Braun Strowman. The Fiend got into her head and forced her to join his side. Together, they spooked anyone they fought against, with The Goddess acquiring supernatural abilities and a darker shift to her character.

Their alliance ended on the RAW after WrestleMania 37. At the premium live event, Bliss betrayed The Fiend and allowed Randy Orton to defeat him. The next night, she stated that she no longer needed him and returned to singles competition.

Will we see a return of the creepy, dark and manipulative version of Alexa? Only time will tell.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes