Is Alexa Bliss being targeted by Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy?

Alexa Bliss has seemed to be in an odd space over the last two months, especially following Bray Wyatt's incredible return at Extreme Rules. The former RAW Women's Champion's behavior, attitude, and general demeanor have been quite conflicted since the Eater of World's return.

At times, she is jovial, and in other instances, she seems apathetic. Her apathy was evident in her indifference to her team's win at Survivor Series: WarGames, where she appeared confused and disinterested compared to her teammates. Bliss' change in demeanor was most noticeable when a warm show of respect by Bianca Belair quickly turned south as Little Miss Bliss set up the RAW Women's Champion for a Sister Abigail.

What is more interesting is that the "Wyatt 6" logo associated with Bray Wyatt upon his return has continually flashed on screens in Alexa Bliss' presence. Some of Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse puppets have also been spotted in the former SmackDown Women's Champion's presence.

There are only two plausible masterminds behind Bliss' conundrum: Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. Fans thought that Howdy and Wyatt were the same person, but that notion was disproved. The Night King-like figure appeared on stage while LA Knight stomped away at the former Universal Champion in the corner of the ring, confirming that the two characters are indeed different men.

Uncle Howdy arrives on Smackdown!

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Little Miss Bliss aligned herself with Bray Wyatt, particularly The Fiend, in the summer of 2020. They had notable feuds with the likes of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. However, Alexa Bliss turned on The Fiend at WrestleMania 37 during the latter's grudge match with Orton.

Uncle Howdy may be pursuing Alexa Bliss to bring out The Fiend

One year ago today, The Fiend Bray Wyatt captured Alexa Bliss

Uncle Howdy has berated and taunted Wyatt for sending The Fiend away, supposedly keeping him in the dark as he has become a changed person. The former WWE Champion's alter-ego had tormented the locker room throughout his menacing tenure. The Fiend was borderline invincible at one point, and such dominance was unprecedented.

The sinister figure claims that Wyatt cannot hide from his uncle, hinting that The Fiend still dwells inside the returning 35-year-old. Howdy has been relentless in his pursuit of bringing The Fiend. His obsession can be linked to the belief that he had control over the former Universal Champion's alter-ego.

When Bliss turned on The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, things quickly went south for Wyatt, ultimately leading to his departure from the company. However, a friendly version re-emerged in October 2022, seemingly casting the alter-ego away. Howdy must hold the former RAW Women's Champion accountable for setting off a chain of events that led to the masked figure's demise.

However, it is also possible that Wyatt is looking to rekindle his alliance with Alexa Bliss, letting bygones be bygones and picking up where they left off. The former Universal Champion's eerie companionship with Little Miss Bliss has always been quite mysterious, making it a strong possibility.

It is important to note that all of this is conjecture and that there is no definitive answer to the question of who is targeting Alexa Bliss. One thing is for sure, though, Bliss will soon return to her darker roots.

