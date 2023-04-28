Is Aliyah the first Arab woman in WWE? Know about her origin 

While you might not be familiar with her, Aliyah has been making a name for herself since getting brought up on the main roster as part of the 2021 WWE Draft.

Since joining the Friday Night SmackDown roster, she has significantly impacted the women's division. During her debut performance, she was able to interact with Jeff Hardy in a backstage session, fulfilling a long-held desire! She also won her first match since officially joining the WWE roster.

Aliyah was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; her real name is Nhooph Al-Areebi. She is of Syrian and Iraqi descent. She is also the first Arabic female superstar to headline SmackDown.

Aliyah has been a WWE fan her entire life. She never missed a WWE event. She told WWE.com that watching Mickie James and Beth Phoenix on television motivated her to become a wrestler.

"I remember doing so many chores and things around the house that my mom would purchase tickets. I remember watching Beth Phoenix and Mickie James and seeing how the crowd reacted to their match. At that point, I knew I wanted to be a WWE Diva."[H/T WWE.com]

Aliyah holds the record for the fastest win in WWE history.

The SmackDown Superstar owns the record for the fastest win in the company's history, defeating Natalya on an episode of SmackDown within just 3.17 seconds.

With the first move of the match, the 27-year-old standout startled her fellow Canadian wrestler by rolling her up and pinning her. This surpassed The Rock's long-standing mark for the fastest singles win in WWE history, which he set in 1998 at Survivor Series when he defeated Big Boss Man by 4 seconds.

Aliyah made history once again when she outlasted Charlotte Flair in a Beat the Clock challenge, becoming the first superstar of Arabic heritage to compete in a main event match on the blue brand. While it might have appeared as an unexpected triumph for American viewers, Middle Eastern fans of WWE were truly happy about it.

