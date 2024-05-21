Is Asuka leaving WWE? Analyzing 9-time champion's recent comments

For almost a decade, Asuka has thrived as one of the most dominant and successful superstars in WWE. During her career in the company, the Japanese star has won the WWE, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championships, as well as tag team gold on multiple occasions.

Having been a loyal and devout servant of the company for nearly 10 years, it seems now as though all her hard work has finally taken a physical toll on her body.

During the most recent episode of her vlog titled 'See you again', the 42-year-old explained why she will be taking some time away from WWE for the foreseeable future.

"After the Backlash of my European tour, I had to take a break to treat my knee that I had been hurting for a while. My partners Kairi [Sane] and Dakota [Kai] helped me a lot during this tour as I could not move at my best. I am very grateful to both of them."

While Asuka may be gone from the ring for the moment, her fellow Damage CTRL teammates, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, are still looking to make sure the group stays on top of the Women's division in WWE.

Current WWE Superstar on teaming with Asuka

Having made her in-ring debut in 2004, Asuka is undoubtedly one of the most senior and experienced performers on the roster today. One person who has benefited greatly from working with her is her Damage CTRL stablemate Dakota Kai.

Speaking with 97.7 QLZ, the New Zealander stated what it is like to not only work with Asuka in the ring but away from it as well.

"I’m glad to be on her [Asuka] side because she is a very intimidating person. She's obviously super cool. Asuka is someone I have watched for a long time too, even before she was with the company. She is still so damn good and it is crazy to be able to get a front row seat to witness how good she is. Like everyone in the group is amazing, IYO and Kairi I’ve known a long time too, but Asuka is like, gosh she is just so good. And I am super grateful every day that she is there and on my side," she said.

As well as winning many championships in WWE, Asuka has also made history in other departments, most notably in 2018 when she became the winner of the first Women's Royal Rumble.