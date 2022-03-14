Is Batista in WWE 2K22?

WWE 2K22 was finally released worldwide on the 11th of March. The 2K series returned in 2022 after a no-show in 2021.

It seems like the game has benefitted from the one-year gap, as 2K22 is perhaps the best game in the series thanks to the major improvements made in comparison to the previous entries. Apart from stunning visuals, better gameplay, controls, and thrilling game modes, the installment also has the largest roster.

Legends, Hall of Famers, current superstars and even a few released names have made it to the game.

Thus, fans are wondering whether their favorite superstars, who are no longer contracted to WWE, are a part of WWE 2K22.

One such name is Batista, who wasn't included in the base roster of WWE' 13 and 2K17. He, however, is a part of WWE 2K22 and is available to be unlocked as a playable character.

The Animal's overall rating is 88, which is perhaps a bit low for a wrestler of his standard. Nonetheless, gamers won't be able to play as him from the very beginning. Rather, he must be unlocked as a playable superstar.

How to unlock Batista in WWE 2K22?

As stated earlier, Batista is not available from the get-go. Gamers will need to complete an achievement in WWE 2K Showcase mode to unlock the multi-time world champion.

The Showcase mode has made its grand return to WWE 2K22, allowing gamers to revisit some of the greatest matches involving Rey Mysterio, the cover superstar of the game.

With a wide range of matches available to play as The Master of 619, there is a contest involving Batista as well. Head into the 2009-2011 section of the Showcase mode and choose the very first match of the category.

The great thing about the mode is that gamers do not need to complete all the previous levels or matches to play the recent contests. They can play any match they want.

Rey Mysterio would need to defeat Batista in the 2009 episode of SmackDown for the no. 1 contendership of the World Heavyweight Championship. However, winning the match is not the only prerequisite.

Gamers will have to complete all 13 in-game tasks during the match to unlock Batista. Once unlocked, The Animal will be playable in two versions - the current day Batista and the 2009 Batista, both rated 88.

Edited by Prem Deshpande