Is Becky Lynch's newfound confidence going to lead to her eventual downfall? [Opinion]

Lynch is the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion

If you watched RAW for the past few weeks, you'd have noticed that the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, has been a bit arrogant and cocky.

It all started with Lynch starting to garner confidence in herself following a green-mist attack by Asuka during the build-up to their match at the Royal Rumble. The Man was starting to question whether or not she could beat Asuka, who has been her Kryptonite, someone who she has not been able to beat for the longest time.

For the first time, Lynch was starting to doubt herself. But, then suddenly out of nowhere, she got green-misted by The Empress and everything changed.

Lynch explained that the green-mist by Asuka had actually opened her eyes and she was able to see things clearly. The self-doubt gave way for her newfound confidence which propelled her to a win over her arch-nemesis, Asuka, at the Royal Rumble.

Since her win over Asuka at the Rumble, Lynch has gotten a bit cocky and arrogant, which is justified (in her storyline), since she has beaten every single opponent put in front of her.

But, it was quite odd to see Lynch in such a role. While 'The Man' character was never supposed to be a vanilla babyface, Lynch never bragged about her accomplishment incessantly and was a humble babyface.

I believe all of this is leading to something and can't help but think that this newfound confidence, or over-confidence, as some might say, that The Man has had for the past few weeks is going to lead to her eventual downfall. I don't find any other reason for Lynch suddenly shifting her character in such a way without there being an eventual payoff.

There has to be someone who takes The Man down off her perch and gives her a reality check and at this moment there are two superstars who could do that - Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. Both Baszler and Rousey have history with The Man with the former even having a victory over the reigning RAW Women's Champion.

While many think that Baszler would face off against Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the title, I think that Rousey should be the one going up against the self-proclaimed 'GOAT'. Lynch vs Rousey is still as big of a money fight as it was a year ago, and most importantly it doesn't even need a title to warrant a top stop at WrestleMania 36.

Lynch is currently scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka on RAW next week. Have Rousey interfere in the match to cost Lynch thereby setting up a match between the two at Tampa. Alternatively, they could have Rousey show-up and challenge Lynch following her match against Asuka.

Lynch losing to Rousey at WrestleMania 36 would be a perfect way to cap off what has been one of the dominant runs in recent WWE history. While the company can book Baszler, I don't think that her and Lynch's style compliment each other. Their match at Survivor Series despite the enormous hype and build-up was quite underwhelming.

Rousey, on the other hand, is someone who can have a great match against Lynch at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Despite the botched finish to their match at Mania, the match hit all the right notes.

Lynch is someone who has a strong and loyal fanbase who will be with her no matter what. This means that the company can explore a wide variety of storylines when it comes to The Man without the fear of fan backlash. Lynch is smart enough to realize that she has to tweak her character from time to time.

Losing the title at Mania and going through a slump for the next few months is a story that the company can tell with Lynch.

Lynch finding her way back to the top and finally redeeming herself at Mania next year could be a great story arc for The Man. I just hope that this newfound confidence that Lynch has been showing over the past few weeks is leading to something big in the future.