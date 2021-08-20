Is Big E out of the New Day?

Big E, who is currently wrestling as a singles competitor on SmackDown, used to be the powerhouse of The New Day. Some fans want to see him back in the Tag Team division alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, while some fans want him to gain more success as an individual.

As of now, he does not wrestle in tag matches alongside his New Day brothers, but it seems like Big E is, and will remain, a part of the faction forever. He frequently appears on New Day's 'Feel the Power' podcast on YouTube.

Big E, Kingston and Woods have ensured that fans never miss their faction even though they are on different brands now.

To add more, Big E also expressed his support towards his brothers when Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta interviewed him. When asked if he'd support The Street Profits, who represented his brand, or his New Day brothers at Survivor Series 2020 Pay-Per-View, his choice was crystal clear.

"Look, I…that’s an easy question. I know during Survivor Series, we’re supposed to be very ‘pro brand’ and yaay, our brand. But the love for Kofi and Woods easily supersedes the love for the brand. So, I got to go with Kofi and Woods. That’s a no-brainer. Kofi and Woods all day. Love The Street Profits. Respect The Street Profits. What they do is incredible in the ring. They are just this force of entertainment. But, easily Kofi and Woods." said Big E.

When was Big E separated from The New Day?

It was the saddest moment for the trio

WWE shocked everyone in 2020's WWE Draft when Big E was drafted to SmackDown, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to RAW.

A majority of fans wanted to see Big E as a singles competitor as he used to be the NXT Champion before his main roster debut. However, he was wrestling as a New Day member in tag team matches for six years.

WWE made sure fans got Big E's singles run without completely breaking up The New Day. The trio will go down as one of the greatest WWE factions of all time.

The former NXT Champion might reunite with Kingston and Woods in 2021's WWE Draft, but as of now, Big E is a great addition to SmackDown's mid-card division. He is currently Mr. Money in the Bank, which means his main event push is not far away.

Big E may become a world champion as soon as SummerSlam 2021, where both Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns will defend their world titles. It would be exciting to see him cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at the summer's biggest party.

Will Big E become a world champion this Saturday? Tell us in the comments section!

