The season of The Show of Shows isn't over yet, as WrestleMania Backlash will take place on May 8, 2022.

Top names like Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch will probably appear at the event, but fans wonder if Brock Lesnar could make an appearance.

Is Brock Lesnar not going to be at WrestleMania Backlash 2022?

As of now, The Beast Incarnate's appearance has no confirmation. WWE previously advertised him for the event but hasn't booked him in any match yet.

Considering that Lesnar has been working as a full-time superstar since the start of 2022, his possible return can't be ruled out. He could make a comeback to confront his former rival Roman Reigns or start a new rivalry with someone like Bobby Lashley or Cody Rhodes.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 looks interesting

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps An ‘I Quit Match’ for Ronda vs Charlotte is officially set for WrestleMania Backlash.



Interest levels?

As noted earlier, Backlash will feature multiple rematches from WrestleMania 38.

After failing to win the SmackDown Women's Championship earlier this month, Ronda Rousey will attempt to dethrone Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match. Fans might witness the end of Flair's long reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

After unifying the world titles, The Bloodline will attempt to unify the Tag Team Titles as The Usos will square off against RK-Bro to crown the new Unified Tag Team Champions.

After being unsuccessful on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Seth Rollins will get another chance to defeat The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

WWE is also building towards some matches that haven't been confirmed yet. Bobby Lashley's former manager MVP turned heel and joined forces with Omos. Lashley and Omos will expectedly confront each other once again.

Sonya Deville abused her power by naming herself the newest challenger for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. Both will battle for the coveted title at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

That's not it. Just like WrestleMania 38, Backlash 2022 is expected to be a thrilling dose of entertainment when it arrives on May 8, 2022.

