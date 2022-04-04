In the main event of WrestleMania 38, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar battled Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a losing effort. The show is finally in the history books, and it was one of the best editions of 'Mania in recent memory.

Now that the storyline is seemingly over, fans wonder if The Cowboy will leave the company.

Is Brock Lesnar likely to leave WWE after WrestleMania 38 loss to Roman Reigns?

Of course not. The Beast lost clean at The Show of Shows, and fans expect him to take a hiatus from WWE. However, the case seems to be different this time.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former WWE Champion will appear at WrestleMania Backlash and Money in the Bank Premium Live Events in May and July, respectively.

Fortunately, it seems Lesnar is here to stay for some more time. As of now, there's no confirmation on what he might be up to next.

WrestleMania Sunday was an incredible night

Monumental moment in the ever growing legendary career of Roman Reigns.



#WrestleMania Roman Reigns has defeated Brock Lesnar to become the now WWE Champion AND Universal Champion.Monumental moment in the ever growing legendary career of Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns has defeated Brock Lesnar to become the now WWE Champion AND Universal Champion.Monumental moment in the ever growing legendary career of Roman Reigns.#WrestleMania https://t.co/lEu9XcFKPS

On April 3, 2022, fans witnessed the second half of The Showcase of The Immortals. Just like its first half, the show didn't disappoint.

The night started with Triple H welcoming the crowd and saying a final goodbye by placing his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring. RK-Bro retained their RAW Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits and The Alpha Academy in the first match.

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos by showcasing incredible strength. Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn in an amazing Anything Goes Match.

The event also saw a show-stealing in-ring battle between Edge and AJ Styles. The Rated R Superstar won the match, thanks to the distraction by his ally, Damian Priest.

The encounter between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory saw the best crowd reactions on the show. After the SmackDown Commentator defeated Theory, he challenged Chairman Vince McMahon to a match. Surprisingly, the 76-year-old picked up the win after some help from his prodigy.

In The Biggest Match in WrestleMania history, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new unified world champion. His 580+ days title reign seems unstoppable as of now.

