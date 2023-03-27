Is Brock Lesnar losing clean to Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39? Recent report sheds light

Brock Lesnar will go one-on-one against Omos at WrestleMania 39. However, things may not end too well for The Beast at The Grandest Stage as he could be losing clean to The Nigerian Giant.

A recent report from Xero News has revealed that Brock Lesnar is looking to sign one last contract with the Stamford-based promotion which will see him compete in only five matches leading up to WrestleMania 40. If The Beast decides to sign the dotted line, he will win at WrestleMania, or else he could lose clean to Omos.

With The Beast's future in WWE in jeopardy, the odds of Lesnar losing clean to Omos can't be ruled out.

Meanwhile, rumors of the former WWE Universal Champion potentially retiring from the business have also been making the rounds for quite some time now. Many believe that Omos could be The Beast's final WrestleMania opponent. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Lesnar's match on The Show of Shows could reportedly drop a major hint over his future in the company.

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently shared his thoughts on The Beast's potential retirement. The former Olympian addressed rumors of The Beast potentially retiring early due to Triple H:

"You know what, Triple H is a great leader. He's a great boss. I don't have a problem with him. I don't think anybody has a problem with him. Vince was different, yeah. Vince was unique. He was one of a kind, nobody else likand ed him, cared very much about his talent so does Triple H though. I mean, I'm not gonna knock Triple H because if anybody was gonna replace Vince it was gonna be Triple H and Stephanie. And you know, that's basically what they did. So, I don't think Triple H is the reason why Brock's retiring. I don't believe that for a second. I just believe that Brock's had enough. He's ready to quit. He's ready to retire," Angle said.

A potential finish to Brock Lesnar vs. Omos could see Bobby Lashley interfering in the match

Bobby Lashley was expected to face Bray Wyatt in a one-on-one contest at WrestleMania 39 but that couldn't happen due to The Eater of Worlds' health issues. While The All Mighty is set to feature in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at the event, the company could choose to reignite his rivalry with Brock Lesnar on the same night.

The All Mighty could make his presence felt during Lesnar's match, costing him a win. Given that the former United States Champion and The Beast Incarnate have some unfinished business between them, Lashley's potential interference in the match would make sense.

Should Brock Lesnar lose to Omos at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

