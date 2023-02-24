Is Brock Lesnar REALLY going to face Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39? Analyzing the possibilities

On the latest episode of RAW, MVP surprised fans by challenging Brock Lesnar to a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 against his accomplice Omos. The plans are looking to be a lot different from what most fans would expect.

The Beast faced Bobby Lashley for the third time at Elimination Chamber 2023 and lost to The All Mighty via disqualification after hitting a low blow. The finish created the possibility of another match between the titans, possibly at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, MVP's challenge has made fans think about what is really in store for The Conqueror at the company's flagship show this year. Is Brock Lesnar REALLY going to face Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39?

While the encounter could happen at The Show of Shows, it will only take place if The Beast accepts The Nigerian Giant's challenge next week. The answer could become clear next week.

Various possibilities exist at the moment. Brock Lesnar could show up next week to decline Omos' challenge to demand another confrontation with Bobby Lashley, as he couldn't score a victory at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Lesnar could also go on to make quick work of Omos before WWE WrestleMania 39 and challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship to deliver a dream match fans have been wanting for a long time.

Considering that the company has new leadership in the creative department, fans could also witness something completely different from all the cases discussed above. The mystery has kept people hooked on the story.

Brock Lesnar's rival Bobby Lashley may already have an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 39

During the last SmackDown episode before Elimination Chamber 2023, Bray Wyatt issued a warning to whoever would win the clash between The Beast and The All Mighty.

As Bobby Lashley emerged victorious, he could start a rivalry with The Eater of Worlds very soon, setting up a match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Again, this confrontation hasn't been confirmed as the two stars haven't been face-to-face yet. Who knows, Brock Lesnar could insert himself into the rivalry later on to make it a triple-threat match at WWE WrestleMania 39!?

