Is Bronson Reed related to Roman Reigns?

Bronson Reed returned to Monday Night RAW after months of speculation. He came back during the 'Winner Takes All' ladder match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis this week.

He attacked Lumis and helped The A-Lister climb up the ladder and get bags of money hanging above the ring to win the match.

For quite some time, many have raised questions about whether Reed belongs to the Anoa'i family like Roman Reigns. This question is possible, as Reed has a similar look to a Samoan.

While both superstars are Samoans, Bronson Reed and Reigns are not related to each other. The former NXT North American Champion was born in Australia and began wrestling there before he moved to the United States.

Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief was born in Florida, United States, in the famous Anoa'i Family. His father and many of his family members are WWE Hall of Famers.

Bronson Reed wanted to join Roman Reigns and the Bloodline

During the Thunderdome era in 2021, Bronson Reed was at the top of his game in WWE NXT. He won the North American Championship from Johnny Gargano. Unfortunately, his reign lasted only 41 days.

During this time, Reed gave an interview with Denise Salcedo. He mentioned his desire to work with the Bloodline. It didn't matter to Reed if he was working with them or against them.

"Well, I think a lot of people online fantasy book that [Reed aligning with Roman and The Usos]. So I just like to feed their ego a little bit, stir the pot a little bit. But I would not be against aligning myself with those guys. I’ve met them. They are someone that I feel I can definitely work with, but at the same time, I wouldn’t be against fighting those guys as well.” [H/T Fightful]

Reed's dream of working with the Bloodline may currently be on hold. As of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, he has aligned himself with The Miz.

Bronson is now added to the list of superstars who were released by Vince McMahon but returned under Triple H.

