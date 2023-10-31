Is Candice LeRae's head injury on WWE RAW real?

This week's WWE RAW featured numerous big and exciting matches. Heading into the episode, several bouts were being promoted. While many delivered in spades, one was kept surprisingly short.

Specifically, Xia Li and Candice LeRae battled on WWE Monday Night RAW, but the match ended up only lasting for a short period of time. Xia hit LeRae with a kick that staggered The Poison Pixie. She began to lose balance and struggled to get back to her feet. This led to the match being called off.

Candice was helped to the back by WWE's staff and Indi Hartwell. She was then shown icing up backstage with DIY, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Indi. While the Stamford-based promotion sold the injury well, it is almost certainly not legitimate.

Xia is being built up for a match against Becky Lynch. Given her limited screen time on RAW and even SmackDown, Li needs to be established to pose a threat to The Man. Having her injure Candice is a way of making Xia Li more credible.

Not only that, but Candice LeRae is a lovable underdog. She is the perfect character for a story like this. Now, The Poison Pixie can work on recovering and eventually getting a measure of revenge on the vicious Li.

Candice LeRae's husband was in action on WWE RAW

Candice LeRae was not the only member of her household to be in action on the red brand. Her real-life husband, Johnny Gargano, competed in a special match on Monday Night RAW, as it was the return of DIY.

Johnny Wrestling and Tommaso Ciampa first became DIY while the pair were on NXT. While they eventually broke up and had a memorable feud, the duo are best friends in real life. As a result, fans have been thrilled to see the pair reunite.

DIY battled Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The bout was ultra-competitive, and both teams looked fantastic. In the end, Vinci was hit by Meeting in the Middle, a double strike that led DIY to victory.

This victory, in theory, brings DIY one step closer to eventually challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Those titles are currently held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

The tag team scene on RAW is heating up in general. The New Day is seemingly targeting the champions, and the Alpha Academy had a standout match with the debuting Creed Brothers. Which team will dominate the red brand moving forward? For now, it remains to be seen.

