Is Carmelo Hayes done with WWE NXT following most recent reveal? Tracing his recent actions

Carmelo Hayes is one of the brightest prospects in all of WWE. He is currently a member of the NXT brand, where he's held both the NXT Championship and the North American Championship in the past.

Recently, the popular star has been under fire by many NXT stars and the WWE Universe. His best friend, Trick Williams, who has been experiencing a meteoric rise on NXT, was attacked backstage by a mystery assailant. Many believe that the attacker was none other than Carmelo himself.

Fans were under the impression that Hayes would be revealed as the man behind the attack, and it would lead to a feud between the two friends. Instead, Carmelo claimed Ilja Dragunov was responsible for the sneak attack. This could be done as a way to pivot Carmelo Hayes from NXT to Friday Night SmackDown.

The A-Champion was recently announced to take part in the United States Championship Tournament. The tournament is being held on Friday Night SmackDown, with the winner going on to challenge Logan Paul for the coveted title.

WWE may have decided on Carmelo's call-up without giving enough time for the angle on NXT to be completed. As a result, the events from NXT this week could have been used as a platform to shift the story in a different direction.

Carmelo Hayes made a major accusation on WWE NXT that could lead to a huge premium live event match

As noted, the NXT storyline direction may have shifted dramatically during this week's episode. Alternatively, what transpired could have been part of the plan this entire time. Regardless, a major accusation was thrown out by Carmelo Hayes.

The former NXT Champion stated that Ilja Dragunov was the one who mysteriously attacked him backstage earlier in the night. Not only that, but he also claimed The Mad Dragon was responsible for the attack on Trick Williams as well. The fans didn't buy it and rejected Carmelo's accusation. Ilja denied it, as it seemed very uncharacteristic of him. Meanwhile, Trick looked unsure of what to believe.

Eventually, both current and former NXT Champions got involved in a tug-of-war with the title. When things got heated up, it seemed like Dragunov let go of the title, and Hayes accidentally hit Williams with it, knocking him out. That particular angle could potentially be used to set up a major match in the future.

WWE will host the NXT Vengeance Day 2024 event in February. There's a chance that Carmelo will eventually be revealed as the one who actually attacked Trick, and the "assault" he suffered on NXT was phony. If that happens, the friends clashing at a major premium live event would be a must-see encounter.

