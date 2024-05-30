Is Chad Gable leaving WWE? Exploring latest reports

Chad Gable has been under the spotlight recently. Abandoning his previous can-do attitude, Gable has now adopted a more ruthless approach. This is true both inside and outside the squared circle, whether he's dealing with an opponent, or his students in the Alpha Academy. While his actions are garnering much attention, his contract status is getting even more. In light of recent reports, a pressing question has arisen, is Gable leaving WWE?

The answer, at this point, is not a definitive yes or no. According to reports from Fightful Select, the word going around the industry is that Chad Gable's WWE contract expires next week. What's more, at this point, both parties have yet to reach an agreement regarding a possible renewal. While WWE is reportedly keen to retain his services, several major players in the industry are keeping an eye on the situation, should he become a free agent.

What makes this possibility so intriguing, is the support Chad Gable is supposedly getting outside WWE. The report suggests that talent from several outside companies are vouching for him, and pushing for him to be signed. Additionally, some MMA companies have also shown interest in booking him should the opportunity arise.

But, at this point, this remains speculation. While it is likely true that Gable's contract expires next week, there is no telling what his next step will be. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see how things unfold.

WWE may have big plans involving Chad Gable and two former NXT Tag Team Champions

WWE may still be negotiating with Chad Gable regarding a new contract, but they're already planning for his future. Should a deal be signed, reports suggest that Gable could soon find himself involved with two former NXT Tag Team Champions. The former champions in question, are Brutus and Julius Creed, better known as the Creed Brothers.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, WWE is allowing the Creed Brothers to lose matches on RAW, because they have a big transition planned for them. This transition has to do with pairing them up with another amateur wrestling savant, and WWE veteran in Gable. This would be quite the move, especially considering all that is going on with the Alpha Academy right now.

It certainly would be an interesting pairing. One that will be eerily similar to Team Angle, which featured the likes of the legendary Kurt Angle, Shelton Benjamin, and Charlie Haas. Should WWE pull the trigger on this, they will likely find no criticism from the WWE Universe.