Is Chad Gable related to Kurt Angle?

Chad Gable is one of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in WWE and the industry as a whole. If you don't believe us, just watch his stellar matches. Despite his smaller stature, Chad is believable against anybody he competes with, thanks to his tenacity and incredible in-ring skillset.

There's a lot to like about Master Gable. He is incredible in the ring, he can do both comedic and serious promos, and he has a legitimate pedigree thanks to his time in amateur wrestling. He does exciting maneuvers like the Ankle Lock and the Moonsault, which bring fans to their feet.

If those attributes sound familiar, that makes sense because they can also be applied to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The two have numerous similarities, which in turn has led many to ask whether the pair of wrestlers are related in some way. The answer is no, Kurt Angle and Chad Gable are not related in any manner whatsoever. However, there is an interesting link between the two.

Prior to The Alpha Academy, with the likes of Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and everybody's favorite Junior Cadet Akira Tozawa, Chad Gable was part of American Alpha. This was a tag team with Chad and Jason Jordan. The pair absolutely ruled together, winning tag team gold on NXT and SmackDown.

During the Vince McMahon-led regime, a storyline played out where Jason Jordan was revealed as Kurt Angle's illegitimate child. It was bizarre to say the least, but intriguing.

The story was ultimately cut short due to an injury suffered by Jason that also ended his wrestling career. Still, with the benefit of hindsight, Chad certainly would have fit the WWE angle better, given all of his similarities with The Olympic Hero.

Chad Gable suffered an unfortunate loss on WWE RAW

While Chad Gable certainly isn't related to Kurt Angle, that doesn't change his trajectory in WWE. Just like the WWE Hall of Famer, Gable is an incredible performer, and he always delivers when it counts.

This includes on Monday Night RAW, where Chad partook in a Gauntlet Match. That awesome bout featured Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, JD McDonagh, and Bronson Reed. Every wrestler had a chance to shine, but the final two were Chad and Sami.

The Underdog From The Underground and Master Gable delivered an epic finale, but things went south for Chad in the end. He was pinned after a hard-fought bout, albeit not decisively. He looked devasted post-match, although Sami made sure to show Chad Gable respect.

The loss was devastating, as Gable winning would have meant he had a ticket to WWE Wrestlemania 40. Now, Sami Zayn will be battling Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, and Master Gable has no clear path to the biggest show of the year.

Will Chad be able to find his way to WrestleMania, or will his journey end with this defeat? Are his dreams dashed, or can his hopes still be realized? Fans will need to tune in each week to RAW to find out.

