Is Chelsea Green's WWE return confirmed with this latest move?

Chelsea Green was one of the major stars on WWE NXT over the last few years. However, she was surprisingly released by the company in April 2021. Fans are now hopeful for her return.

Some members of the WWE Universe might know that the former NXT Superstar had an OnlyFans account. Her latest move related to her premium content might have hinted towards her return to the ring.

Is Chelsea Green's WWE return confirmed with her latest move?

Since Mandy Rose's release, it is no secret that the Stamford-based promotion doesn't appreciate superstars uploading exclusive content online without the company's consent.

(via WOR) “Can’t confirm a contract signing, but can confirm that they are talking about it as if it is a done deal, within the company.”- Dave Meltzer on Chelsea Green Joining WWE(via WOR) https://t.co/GN4wthfcXD

Interestingly, Green recently deactivated her OnlyFans account. If one tries to access the link to her page on the website, “Sorry, This Page Is Not Available” will appear.

While her return is yet to be confirmed, the chances of her comeback have seemingly increased.

Chelsea Green's WWE return is currently in the rumors

Since Vince McMahon stepped down as the chairman and Triple H assumed creative power, fans have seen several returns. Stars like Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt, and Bronson Reed returned to the sports entertainment giant under The Game's regime.

Green is currently rumored to be making a comeback. An exclusive report from Ringside News stated that she is already on her way back to WWE.

"Ringside News was able to confirm with a tenured member of the WWE creative team that “Chelsea Green is already on her way back.” Unless something has stalled that, Green is expected to make her return very soon."

Considering reliable sources like Fightful Select and Dave Meltzer have hinted towards her return, the 31-year-old wrestler could certainly make an appearance very soon.

She will have several options once she is back. She could return to NXT and start a rivalry with the new NXT Champion Roxanne Perez, or the company could surprise fans by featuring her on the main roster.

She could go on to challenge Ronda Rousey or Bianca Belair for one of the Women's Championships. A return during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match is an ideal opportunity.

Do you think Chelsea Green's WWE return will happen soon? Let us know in the comments section.

