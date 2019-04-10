Is CM Punk coming back to WWE?

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.04K // 10 Apr 2019, 08:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk

This question seems to never go away - Is CM Punk coming back to WWE? With the loud "CM Punk" chants at a lot of WWE shows, including the RAW after WrestleMania and SmackDown shows.

The fans want him but is there any possibility of the former WWE Champion returning to the WWE? Could a CM Punk WWE return in 2019 be on the cards?

Is CM Punk coming back to WWE?

No, CM Punk is not coming back to WWE. Despite fans still being in love with the WWE Triple Crown champion, who made a huge impression on the WWE Universe for many years.

But CM Punk has left the Pro Wrestling game for good as he's stated on social media as well as interviews that he will no longer be returning to the WWE, instead focussing on his MMA career.

Punk recently replied to a fan, who was asking him to return to WWE. But Punk told him in no uncertain terms, like he has done to numerous fans, that "it's time to move on".

My point? It’s time to move on my friend. I have. Why can’t you? I seriously want to help you. — Coach (@CMPunk) March 12, 2019

His fans did have some hope when he spoke about a possible WWE return when asked about the ALL IN wrestling show in 2018, hosted by The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes.

In an interview with Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting last year, Punk teased a potential return to pro wrestling by stating that he would listen to all offers that are put on his table after rumors went around that he was to be a part of ALL IN.

"I would always listen (to an offer). I would listen to them because just like Dave (Sholler), I like the Young Bucks. I text with Matt on and off. But business is business."

Advertisement

But he also said that he has other things in his life and said, "pro wrestling is not on my radar".

Also Read: CM Punk reveals what it would take for him to return to wrestling

Why CM Punk chants in WWE

The "CM Punk" chants in WWE must annoy Vince McMahon and other top backstage personnel in the WWE. The chants usually come in cities with a smarky (smart mark) crowd.

More recently, they have come during Shane McMahon segments or matches as the junior McMahon has called himself the "best in the world" following his WWE World Cup win at Crown Jewel.

Fans are unhappy with McMahon using that moniker for himself as Punk was known by the "best in the world" tagline, and many of his fans feel that he was unfairly treated in the WWE.

Punk is acting in film and television, was a commentator on Cage Fury Fighting Championships, while also still focussing on his MMA career.

Advertisement