Is Cody Rhodes' injury fake? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes has portrayed a courageous personality since returning to WWE last year, wrestling at less than 100% on several occasions. He has had an injured arm for a while, but the injury may not be legitimate.

During the build-up to his match against Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions 2023, Cody Rhodes suffered an arm injury at the hands of his rival and has been wearing a protective cast around his arm ever since. He also used the cast to inflict damage on The Beast at Night of Champions.

While he has continued to wear the cast, some fans think that he has not been selling the injury in a believable manner. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, he wore the cast during his match with The Miz but didn't show many signs that he was in pain. Adding to this, The American Nightmare did not wear the cast during his backstage interview on RAW.

sydney @heeljey #WWERaw cody is still on the path to finishing the story. what a promo!! cody is still on the path to finishing the story. what a promo!! 🔥 #WWERaw https://t.co/sEav5g5lq2

These instances can be enough to conclude that Cody's injury is not real and is only to slow down his story with Brock Lesnar until SummerSlam and to add credibility to his onscreen character. However, we can never be sure.

Cody Rhodes is set to face Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, The American Nightmare was a guest on Miz TV alongside Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. After a heated argument, the segment ended with Dominik hitting Cody with a cheap shot and retreating behind Rhea Ripley.

The two sides addressed the issue this week, and after a round of insults, Cody Rhodes challenged Dominik Mysterio for a match at Money in the Bank 2023. Ultimately, Rhea Ripley accepted the challenge on Dominik's behalf.

While the babyface star has been booked strongly enough to easily defeat Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming premium live event, we can not be sure of his victory. There is a high possibility of Brock Lesnar returning to cost his rival the match with another devastating assault. All questions could be answered at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

