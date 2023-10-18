Is Cody Rhodes responsible for breaking up another popular WWE tag team? Retracing the RAW star's actions

Cody Rhodes made an important decision as the Special Guest General Manager of WWE NXT last week. The American Nightmare inserted Trick Williams in the triple threat NXT Championship number one contender’s match between Carmelo Hayes, Dijak, and Baron Corbin, making it a Fatal Four-Way.

That said, Rhodes might’ve caused a dent in the Trick-Melo Gang because Hayes was shocked when he heard his best friend’s music during the segment with Dijak and Corbin. If the Special Guest General Manager is responsible for the break, this isn’t the first time Rhodes has committed the act.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes was (indirectly) responsible for breaking up the tag team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The American Nightmare brought Jey Uso to the red brand in exchange for a superstar, who turned out to be Owens.

New SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed he talked to Kevin Owens to see how he’d feel about coming to the blue brand. The Prizefighter reluctantly agreed and left RAW and his best friend Sami Zayn for SmackDown.

Who won the fatal four-way after Cody Rhodes’ decision on WWE NXT?

The triple threat became fatal four-way only on paper but never in the ring because Trick Williams was attacked backstage.

The former NXT North American Champion was taken to a local hospital and was ruled out of the main event.

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes won the number one contender’s match for the NXT Championship. He’d face Ilja Dragunov for the title at Halloween Havoc Night 2 on October 31. It remains to be seen which of the two superstars will emerge as the winner.

However, for now, Melo might need to check on Trick Williams.