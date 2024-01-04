Things are definitely different in WWE under the new regime. Vince McMahon, the long-time head honcho of the sports entertainment juggernaut, merged the company with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings last year. With Triple H now in control of the creative direction, several new possibilities have opened up for the company.

With The Game in charge, performers from other promotions could appear on WWE programming for a one-off appearance or feud. One star in particular recently teased showing up in NXT to take on a prominent name.

Katsuhiko Nakajima, a star in All Japan Pro Wrestling and a freelancer, is the Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion. The 35-year-old star recently teased appearing in NXT to face William Regal's son and No Quarter Catch Crew member, Charlie Dempsey. The Game could allow Nakajima to appear on the white-and-gold brand and even compete in a match.

For those unaware, Dempsey recently battled Katsuhiko Nakajima in All Japan Pro Wrestling. While Regal's son came up short, he earned much respect for bringing the fight to the grizzled veteran.

It was the legendary William Regal who announced Dempsey would compete in the Japanese promotion. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, or even Regal could soon reveal that a dream rematch may occur in NXT, pitting the British upstart against Nakajima.

Could they clash at Vengeance Day 2024? It certainly feels possible under Triple H's management.

Katsuhiko Nakajima could compete against other WWE NXT stars besides Charlie Dempsey

Nakajima competing in an NXT ring would shake the foundations of the wrestling world. WWE, for decades now, has had a reputation for not being open to having wrestlers from other companies competing inside its ring. The Japanese star's arrival could be a significant step forward in changing that perception.

The talented champion doesn't just have to battle Charlie Dempsey, either. Given that the two have already fought, Nakajima could lock horns with the top champion of the white-and-gold brand, Ilja Dragunov.

There are numerous other stars for Nakajima to wrestle on WWE NXT. Instead of battling Dempsey again, perhaps he could compete against the leader of the No Quarter Catch Crew, Drew Gulak. It would make sense, considering Dempsey's association with Gulak.

Nakajima could also wrestle prominent names like Trick Williams, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, Tyler Bate, Dijak, Baron Corbin, Bron Breakker, or Carmelo Hayes. If his appearance does happen, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and William Regal have a wealth of talent to choose from.