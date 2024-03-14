Is Damian Priest the longest Money in the Bank briefcase holder in WWE?

Damian Priest is currently working as a member of The Judgment Day in WWE. Besides being the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion with Finn Balor, Priest also holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Archer of Infamy had already made multiple attempts for a successful cash-in but failed in those attempts. This is why he is still holding that briefcase despite winning it last year.

However, this raises curiosity among the fans that Damian Priest is the longest MITB holder in the company. As of writing, the answer to this question is no, as Priest has only held the briefcase for 255 days. The longest reign as the MITB holder is still bagged by Carmella, as she held this briefcase for 287 days.

However, if Damian Priest can carry that briefcase for the successive 32 days without cashing in the contract, then he will surpass Carmella's accolades and become the longest MITB contract holder in history.

For those unaware, in 2017, Carmella triumphed in the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, which she later cashed in on April 10, 2018, during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On that day, she overpowered Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Massive Damian Priest match is announced for WrestleMania 40

As we are just a few weeks away from this year's Wrestlemania, and the company is shaping the final card for this mega event. A major development was also seen in the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, where the company announced a gigantic match for Priest where he and Finn Balor will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Titles in a six-pack ladder match.

The five teams in this high-profile ladder match will be qualified in the upcoming weeks. Besides this, the declaration of this ladder match has already rendered excitement among the fans as they are exhilarated to witness a title ladder match at WrestleMania after a long time.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest had vanquished Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to regain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the October 16, 2023, episode of RAW. Since then, the villainous faction members have secured triumph over multi-tag teams in significant title defenses.

However, only time will tell whether they will be able to safeguard their title reign at this year's 'Mania or whether fans will get their new Undisputed Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 40.

What are your predictions for this six-pack challenger ladder match?