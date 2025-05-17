Is Jeff Cobb related to WWE star Jacob Fatu?

WWE Backlash 2025 saw a massive debut when Solo Sikoa added muscle to his alliance during Jacob Fatu’s United States Championship defense in a fatal-four-way match-up. While Priest and McIntyre eliminated each other, Cobb distracted LA Knight, letting Fatu capitalize and win to retain his US Title.
The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Jeff Cobb making his WWE debut under the new name JC Mateo. Since the Hawaian Hulk officially joined The Bloodline, fans have wondered whether he is also part of the Anoa’i family lineage.
Is Jeff Cobb related to Jacob Fatu? No, Cobb AKA: JC Mateo, the newest Bloodline member, isn’t related to Fatu. The 42-year-old star is of Filipino descent on his mother's side, who was born in Guam. Cobb was born in Hawaii, but later moved to Guam alongside his family. Despite joining the Bloodline, he shares no connection with the Anoa’i Family.
Jeff Cobb made his in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown
Jeff Cobb made his in-ring debut on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown against the former United States Champion, LA Knight, in a singles match. Though the Megastar put up a good fight against Cobb. Thanks to JC's weight advantage, he inflicted more damage on Knight.
In the ending moment of the bout, LA Knight launched himself into Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the ring. Upon his return to the ring, Cobb was ready to strike, and he caught Knight off guard, delivering his “The Tour of Islands” signature scoop powerslam and winning the bout, sending off a direct warning to the entire roster.
It will be interesting to see what’s next for Jeff Cobb and what the Triple H-led creative team has for the new Bloodline in the Stamford-based promotion on Friday Night SmackDown heading towards the big summer.