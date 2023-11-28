Is Judgment Day member injured following Survivor Series? The likely truth

The Judgment Day failed to triumph over Team Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The heel faction took a huge beating following Randy Orton’s return. One of their members took an avalanche RKO from the Viper.

The person in question is none other than JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace was seen wearing a neck brace on WWE RAW tonight. Fans might be wondering if he injured his neck following the RKO. To answer the question, no. McDonagh is just selling the effects of the finisher.

For those unaware, The Judgment Day had Drew McIntyre in their team against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton in the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023. The heel faction had a five-on-four advantage till the closing moments of the match.

The Viper’s return changed the trajectory for Damian Priest and his team. Orton arrived in time to prevent Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Dominik Mysterio took the first RKO from Randy Orton in 18 months at the November 25 Premium Live Event. The second and final RKO of the night put away JD McDonagh. Cody Rhodes then finished the match by hitting Priest with the Cross Rhodes.

What happened after Judgment Day confronted Randy Orton on WWE RAW after Survivor Series?

Randy Orton kicked off the November 27 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Viper recapped Team Cody’s Survivor Series win for the crowd. Rhea Ripley interrupted the promo and told Orton Judgment Day had replaced The Bloodline as the top faction in WWE.

Mami distracted the Apex Predator long enough for McDonagh and Dominik to gang up on him. Orton attacked the two stars at the same time. He tried to hit the second rope DDT on Dom, but McDonagh sacrificed himself for his team member.

Orton put away McDonagh with the first RKO of the night. He then challenged Dominik to a singles match. Adam Pearce made the match official.

Fans can check out the live results here.