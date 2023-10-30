Is Juicy Finau related to Roman Reigns? Find out following his recent release

Several of Roman Reigns’ extended family members are part of various independent wrestling promotions. One of his cousins, Lance Anoa'i, recently confirmed he has been granted his release by MLW. Lance’s tag team partner, Juicy Finau, also confirmed the same. Fans might be wondering if Finau is also related to the Tribal Chief.

To answer the question, no. Juicy Finau isn’t related to Reigns, despite being part of the Samoan SWAT Team, with Lance Anoa'I and Jacob Fatu – both of whom happen to be cousins of the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos. Lance and Juicy are former MLW Tag Team Champions. Jacob Fatu, on the other hand, is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Juicy Finau recently took to Twitter to confirm his release from MLW. He thanked MLW for the opportunity. He also have a shout out to fellow Samoan SWAT Team members, Lance Anoa'I and Jacob Fatu.

Check out the full tweet below:

According to Fightful, Juicy and Lance were paired together after the former joined MLW in 2022. He’s also made several independent appearances.

Will Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa'i join Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns currently sits at the top of WWE’s food chain. The Tribal Chief is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He’s also the leader of The Bloodline, which comprises Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

WWE can potentially introduce Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa'i as new members of The Bloodline in the wake of the pair’s departure from MLW. Juicy explicitly stated in his tweet he was a free agent, implying his intention to take bookings.

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns will bring new members to The Bloodline.