  Is Liv Morgan still dating her WWE star boyfriend? The truth about their relationship revealed

Is Liv Morgan still dating her WWE star boyfriend? The truth about their relationship revealed

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Aug 22, 2025 12:46 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Liv Morgan is a former WWE Women's World Champion. [Image Source: Getty]

Multiple-time WWE champion Liv Morgan is currently away from in-ring action due to a shoulder injury she sustained earlier this summer, and her extended absence has continued to raise questions about the inner dynamics of The Judgment Day, the curious case of Roxanne Perez, and Morgan's on-screen relationship with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

"Dirty" Dom's reputation as a "lover boy" led many to speculate that he might soon begin a romantic relationship with Roxanne Perez, following her initial introduction and, eventually, official induction to The Judgment Day, all at the instigation of Finn Balor. After all, something similar had happened last year, with Morgan on the other side of the equation when Rhea Ripley had gotten injured.

However, regardless of what the original plans regarding the story involving Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, and Finn Balor may have been, Morgan's injury seems to have ensured that she will return as a babyface, with a wildly popular Dominik Mysterio turning face alongside her as well. While Morgan has not been on TV for months, subtle tributes from Dominik's end on TV, as well as social media activity, indicate that their kayfabe romance is still very much alive.

also-read-trending Trending

At AAA Triplemania XXXIII, where Mysterio challenged for the AAA Mega Championship in the main event, his ring gear had a beautiful ode to Liv Morgan, as it featured the former Women's World Champion, depicted in the style of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, a traditional Catholic iconography that symbolizes devotion, purity, and reverence. By using this imagery, the portrait on Dom's ring gear served as a striking tribute to Morgan, elevating her presence through a gesture rooted in respect and veneration.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan to turn babyfaces in the future?

Finn Balor's scheme has evidently been to distance Liv Morgan from Dominik Mysterio at the very least, thus mitigating any sort of influence on Dom that may motivate and cause the rising star of the Intercontinental Champion to usurp Balor's control of The Judgment Day. Trying to force a romance between The Prodigy and The King of the Luchadores may help Balor keep Dominik under his control, perhaps permanently.

However, with this scheme that Balor has architected seemingly not working out, we may see a full-blown implosion of The Judgment Day upon Liv Morgan's return, with either of the two camps within the group initiating the split that could see Dominik and Liv turn babyface.

Given the goodwill Liv enjoys and the amount of respect fans have for Dominik Mysterio, their adulation for his sensational work that makes the crowds boo the 28-year-old heavily could turn to rabid support for the Intercontinental Champion and begin his gradual ascent to the main event scene on Monday Night RAW.

Taking into account WrestleMania 41 and the following RAW, as well as his reception in Mexico at Triplemania, this wouldn't just be a possibility or prediction but a spoiler: upon Liv Morgan's return, Dominik Mysterio may soon become one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE.

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

