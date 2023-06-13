Is Maxxine Dupri dating 37-year-old WWE star? Relationship explored

Maxxine Dupri is one of the future stars of the WWE's women's division. She started her WWE journey in 2021 as a trainee in the Performance Center, and within a year, she made it to the main roster.

She debuted on the main roster in July 2022 as the sister of Max Dupri (LA Knight) and Director of Talent of Maximum Male Models. She is now aligned with Alpha Academy over the past few months.

While on-screen, she is seen to have an interest in Otis, but off-screen, people suspect her of dating 37-year-old superstar Chad Gable.

While both superstars have great chemistry on-screen, the chemistry lies just on TV and nothing behind it. Chad Gable is married to Kristi Oliver, who he dated for nine years. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have three children.

Maxxine Dupri is dating Football player Anthony Luke. Chad Gable is just a trainer for Dupri.

Master Chad Gable claims he is the best coach to improve Maxxine Dupri's in-ring techniques

On the latest episode of RAW, we saw a segment with Master Gable giving wrestling lessons to Maxxine Dupri. Later that night, Gable faced Erik of The Viking Raiders with their respective teams at ringside.

As the match was reaching its end, Dupri delivered an arm drag on Valhalla at ringside.

Post the show, Alpha Academy was a guest on RAW Talk. During the show, Maxxine was over the moon when Byron Saxton claimed she was the star of the show. However, Master Gable quickly brought Dupri's feet to the ground, reminding her of the long run.

"Excuse me, thank you," Gable said. "You did okay. Let's not get carried away here. Let's just remember that behind every great athlete is an even better coach, and I'm the best in the world, baby, and we're gonna keep working on your technique because you've got some things to fix up, okay?" [From 2:22 – 2:38]

As Maxxine's training continues, it looks like behind-the-scenes Triple H is ready to give Dupri a run as an in-ring competitor as well.

