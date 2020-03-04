Is MMA legend Chuck Liddell looking to make the move to WWE?

The Iceman Cometh to WWE? Photo Credit: MMAUK.net

MMA legend and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell says he's officially retired from fighting. At least for now, as that's what the 50-year-old told TMZ Sports this week. When pressed about his future, The Iceman said he would absolutely step into the world of professional wrestling if the opportunity presented itself.

“Of course, yeah, I’d still do WWE, I’d still do pro wrestling. That’d be a lot of fun. I’d like that.”

Liddell went on to praise the business and those who step into the ring, saying he's impressed by what they can do. As for a dream opponent, he said:

"Oh man, I don’t know. I don’t think The Rock’s still in it there. He’s always fun to do something with." (h\t BJPenn)

It's no secret that The Rock is more an actor than a wrestler these days. In fact, he was the highest-paid actor in 2019, raking in an impressive $89.4 million. A match or some kind of angle between Liddell and The People's Champion can't fully be ruled out as The Great One has been known to show back up in WWE from time to time. His last official match, however, was back in 2016 when he squashed Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

Liddell meanwhile didn't fully rule out a return to MMA either, saying he'd be open to a return if it were the right situation.

As of this writing, there is no indication nor any rumors of any ongoing discussions between Liddell and WWE.

What do you think? Would you want to see Chuck Liddell return to MMA or show up in WWE?