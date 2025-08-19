Is Naomi leaving WWE for good after announcing her pregnancy? The truth revealed

Naomi relinquished the Women's World Championship on last night's episode of Monday Night RAW due to her pregnancy. However, this has led to speculation regarding whether she may be leaving WWE for good upon the expiration of her contract.

Such has indeed been the case with the likes of Nikki Bella, Ronda Rousey, etc, although both women did end up returning to the company on new contracts after extended absences. Even Alexa Bliss's WWE status was in question before her signing a new contract and returning earlier this year. However, Naomi's promo last night put any such speculation to rest, with the answer being a resounding no.

The former Women's World Champion did not break character for the most part while relinquishing her title and announcing pregnancy, despite being a heel. She will remain contracted with the company after her maternity leave and return to the thick of things.

The former champion made it clear that she'd be back in the ring as soon as possible after giving birth, even if that'd have to mean having to breastfeed Baby Uso as she goes after the title she never lost upon her return. That may have been a bit overzealous, but it perfectly complemented her over-the-top heel character, which has been super entertaining over the past few weeks.

Per her own admission, her erraticism could also have been hormones running wild, as earlier on in the segment, she 'banished' RAW General Manager Adam Pearce from the ring so she could conduct her business with liberty. While it is a bit of a shame that her hiatus comes at the time she has been doing what is by far the best work of her career, if a hiatus needs to be taken, then expecting a baby is perhaps the best reason to be doing so.

Who is Naomi having a child with?

If the "Baby Uso" reference may have seemed confusing to some readers, it would surprise them to know that Naomi is married to WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso. Big Jim and Naomi have now been married for over a decade, and they will welcome their first child.

During her title relinquishment promo on RAW, Naomi joked that The Bloodline continues, referring to how members of the Anoa'i-Fatu family are notorious for the storylines involving their family tree in WWE. Next year may witness the literal birth of another future WrestleMania main eventer, and Sportskeeda congratulates Trinity and Jonathan Fatu and wishes them the best on their parenting journey.

