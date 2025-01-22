  • home icon
  • Is Netflix happy with WWE RAW's performance on its platform? All you need to know

Is Netflix happy with WWE RAW's performance on its platform? All you need to know

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Jan 22, 2025 13:23 GMT
It has been three weeks since WWE RAW moved to Netflix [Image credits: WWE.com]
This week saw the third episode of WWE RAW on Netflix. The season premiere of the red brand's show on the streaming platform on January 6, 2025, was a major event, almost equivalent to a PLE. Several major names, including The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker, made their appearances. But the big names in WWE aside, how do the big names in Netflix feel? Is the streaming giant happy with RAW's performance on its platform thus far?

The answer to that question is yes. Three weeks removed from WWE RAW's premiere on Netflix, and the streaming giant is happy with the show's performances. The company recently reported its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings and had nothing but good things to say about the red brand show's debut on its platform.

Speaking on an earnings call with several analysts, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was asked about his thoughts on the results of WWE RAW's move to the streaming platform and if it had influenced them to try and secure the rights of UFC. Sarandos responded by saying that things were off to a great start and went into some of the record-breaking numbers from the season premiere.

"Yeah, well, look, [I'm] not going to comment [on] anything specifically like the UFC, but WWE is off to a great start. [In] our first week, we drew about 5,000,000 views, which is about two times the audience that Monday Night RAW was getting on linear television; pretty consistent with how we modeled it [and] how we'd hoped to build the audience for the league," Ted said. [H/T: Investing.com]

It's safe to say that the Monday Night Show's move to the streaming behemoth has been nothing but successful.

Logan Paul is all set to appear on WWE RAW next week

As part of WWE RAW's move to Netflix, general manager Adam Pearce made a huge move last month during the ongoing Transfer Window. He moved Braun Strowman to SmackDown and signed Logan Paul to the flagship show. The Maverick was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2024, where he lost the United States Championship to LA Knight.

The social media sensation made an appearance at the RAW on Netflix Kickoff Show last month. Since then, WWE has been hyping his impending return to weekly programming. Paul will finally make his debut on the Monday Night Show next week in Atlanta, Georgia.

It will be interesting to see what The Maverick does next week. After all, the 29-year-old made some lofty claims at the RAW on Netflix Kickoff Show, as he set his sights on becoming WWE World Champion.

Edited by Yash Mittal
