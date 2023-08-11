Is Nia Jax returning to WWE? The Irresistible Force answers (Exclusive)

Nia Jax has not competed in a televised bout since making a one-off return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match on January 28. In an exclusive interview, the 39-year-old addressed whether she is looking to make another in-ring comeback.

Jax worked for WWE between 2014 and 2021. Her biggest accomplishment arguably came in 2018 when she defeated Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 to capture the RAW Women's Championship. She also held the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Shayna Baszler.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jax confirmed she is currently in wrestling training. She often shares the ring with former WWE co-workers Charlotte Flair and Natalya:

"I am training," Jax said. "I'll train over at D-Von Dudley's ring, he's great, and I go over to Nattie [Natalya] and TJ's [Tyson Kidd], so they run me through some drills and stuff like that, and I have matches in there. I'll get in the ring every now and then, like some of my friends, like Charlotte and her husband Manny [Andrade El Idolo]." [1:35 – 1:54]

Regarding her WWE future, Jax could not say for certain whether she will return to the company:

"I don't have the answer. Right now I'm just hanging out. I'm enjoying being at home with my family. I have a new nephew and I've kinda started being obsessed with being in Pilates. I enjoy Pilates a lot." [2:09 – 2:22]

Watch the video above to hear Jax's thoughts on possibly facing Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley again one day.

Nia Jax's most recent WWE appearance

The Royal Rumble event usually contains several surprise returns. This year, Nia Jax unexpectedly entered the Women's Royal Rumble match from the number 30 spot after more than a year away from WWE.

The former Total Divas cast member lasted one minute and 57 seconds before 11 women joined forces to eliminate her.

Although many fans expected Jax to return on a full-time basis after the Royal Rumble, she has not appeared on WWE programming since the event.

