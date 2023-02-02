Is Nia Jax's WWE return permanent? Subtle clue indicates the truth

In a shocking twist, Nia Jax returned in the Women's Royal Rumble last week as the coveted #30 entrant. Many fans expected Naomi to re-emerge from oblivion but were quite surprised to watch The Irresistible Force step into a WWE ring.

Unfortunately, Jax's return wasn't as meaningful and memorable as it could have been. The production team botched her surprise return when her theme song was played before the buzzer rang, an error that quickly became a meme on social media. Furthermore, she scored no eliminations and was quickly sent over the top rope by 11 competitors.

The former RAW Women's Champion stood across some of the brightest superstars in the women's division. Her return could have been executed better, but it may also lead to more fruitful and enthralling prospects down the road. Rhea Ripley and Piper Niven would be excellent opponents for The Irresistible Force.

However, fantasy booking in this scenario would only seem logical if Nia Jax permanently returned to WWE on a full-time basis. With recent clues being pointed out on social media, it seems as if we have a clear understanding of the powerhouse's status upon her surprise Rumble return.

Nia Jax's return was not permanent as she hasn't inked a deal with WWE

Following her surprise appearance at Royal Rumble 2023, there was no mention of The Irresistible Force on RAW. Given that it was one of the night's most significant surprises, it should have been given some attention on television. Furthermore, the former RAW Women's Champion was still listed on WWE's official website in the alumni section.

Compare this observation with another surprise entry, Chelsea Green, who was quickly moved to the main roster section. This is a clear indication that Green has inked a contract with the company while Jax hasn't done the same.

Given that Nia Jax didn't sign a contract, her Royal Rumble return was a one-off appearance. On the bright side, this could pave the way for a future full-time comeback to the company. Jax had reportedly turned down an offer to compete in the 2022 Women's Rumble.

Considering that she returned, despite all the ill-will, suggests that she may be open to working again. Rey Mysterio returned in January 2018 for one night only, but he later returned full-time in October of the same year. There is a genuine possibility that Jax could follow suit.

