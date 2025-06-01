  • home icon
  • Is R-Truth really leaving WWE? Exploring his current status

Is R-Truth really leaving WWE? Exploring his current status

By Jitesh Puri
Modified Jun 01, 2025 18:01 GMT
Fans will miss R-Truth In WWE
Fans will miss R-Truth In WWE (Image credit: WWE.com)

R-Truth shocked everyone earlier today when he announced his departure from WWE. Fans now wonder whether he was joking or serious about his exit from the company.

For those unaware, WWE legend R-Truth took to X/Twitter to announce he was leaving the promotion after over 17 years. Fans initially thought he was just trolling, as he always does when he's in character. However, the updates that followed have created concern among fans.

While Truth is known to joke on and off television as part of his gimmick, this time he was not kidding. Following his post on X/Twitter, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that the fun-loving star will indeed leave the company as his contract will not be renewed.

It was noted that several fellow superstars checked on him following the news, and everyone was confused. According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, although the veteran's contract will not be renewed, he can still be used on WWE programming as his current deal ends later this year.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Following Truth's post, several WWE Superstars, including Dominik Mysterio, Pat McAfee, and Kevin Owens, paid tribute to the legendary wrestler on social media. His last match as of this writing was against JC Mateo on this past Friday on SmackDown. For now, his future is a mystery for everyone.

What could be next for R-Truth following his exit from WWE?

R-Truth has consistently brought value to professional wrestling, despite being a 53-year-old veteran. His work inside and outside the squared circle is exceptional, and with his experience, he could soon work for a top wrestling promotion, such as TNA Wrestling or AEW.

Before his memorable WWE run, he had made a name for himself in NWA and TNA, so there is a chance he will return to one of these companies to continue his career.

Considering he is a 53-year-old veteran, he could transition into a less demanding role, such as a commentator or a manager. If he is satisfied with his contribution to the professional wrestling industry, he could also retire and focus on his music career.

Jitesh Puri is a content writer who joined Sportskeeda in 2018 and has written hundreds of articles about WWE. His articles provide answers to some of the most asked questions related to professional wrestling. He covers news, rumors, and lists as well.
He is also an Engineering student, a YouTube creator, a standup comedian, and a passionate video editor.
For enquiries and suggestions: [email protected]

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
