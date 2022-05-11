Is Randy Orton on the best run of his WWE career right now?

Randy Orton will go down in WWE history as one of the greatest sports entertainers of all-time. There's no disputing that fact. His resume, filled with numerous championships and marquee matches, is nearly unmatched by any performer in the company's history. He's not only a surefire Hall of Famer, but one of the greatest to ever grace a WWE ring.

Still, the WWE Universe hasn't always given Orton the acclaim that he deserves. For most of his tremendous tenure with the company, he stood in the shadow of John Cena. Both debuted around the same time, and despite the fact that Orton went on to achieve major success, he never quite reached the same level as Super Cena.

He also brought a few harsh feelings on himself. The younger version of Randy Orton could be petulant, immature and downright nasty at times.

He was like a spoiled kid for a good part of his time with WWE, a third-generation star who seemed to think that he deserved his success on a silver platter, that it was his birthright.

At least that was the perception of him... Great wrestler, but with a bad attitude. It's taken him many years to shake that label.

Randy Orton is now enjoying the fruits of his labor in WWE

After two decades with the company, Orton is now a graybeard, both figuratively and literally. He's a veteran and a locker room leader now, and he seems to have embraced that role.

His time tagging up with Riddle in RK-Bro has been a breath of fresh air for his character, but also in the perception of him as an overall performer.

Virtually in the spotlight since the day he graduated from Ohio Valley Wrestling, the Master of the RKO has been willing to step aside and let his young charge be the star of this storyline. Orton is paying it forward, so to speak, and the WWE Universe has taken notice. It has garnered a newfound admiration from the audience.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



#WWERAW RK-BRO want to unify the tag team titles with the Usos but the Street Profits are looking to add a plot twist RK-BRO want to unify the tag team titles with the Usos but the Street Profits are looking to add a plot twist 👀#WWERAW https://t.co/1yWNG59rBy

The Viper is getting regular 'Randy' cheers whenever he gets ready to lock up with opponents now, and he's even been named as one of the potential challengers to unseat Roman Reigns and take the Universal Championship.

There are some good vibrations swirling around Orton right now, and he certainly deserves them. Despite what people may have thought about him in the past, it appears that with age has come wisdom. He's riding that wave of momentum and cementing his legacy as he does it.

That's why the 'new' Randy Orton may be better than ever. And by the way? This old dog still has a few tricks left. Stay Tuned.

Do you think Randy Orton is having the best time in his WWE career right now? Do you see him remaining a part of RK-Bro, or eventually pursuing solo titles in 2022? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande