Is Randy Orton making his WWE return at WrestleMania 2023?

Randy Orton has been out of the public eye since May 2022. Orton was written off with a heinous post-match assault by The Bloodline after The Usos unified the Tag Team Championships. WWE had hoped The Viper would be back soon, but his injury was much more severe than initially speculated.

The WWE Universe has sorely missed the fourteen-time world champion, one of the most revered and popular figures in the sports-entertainment industry. Ten months have passed, and after debunking retirement rumors, it seems Orton will finally return in the foreseeable future.

He recently ordered new wrestling boots, heralding an in-ring return. Furthermore, recent images on social media show that Randy Orton is in great shape. However, as much as he has been missed, Orton might not make his WWE comeback at WrestleMania 39.

With only a little over a month left till The Show of Shows, there isn't enough time to build a compelling feud for The Apex Predator. As a star of Orton's caliber, he deserves a high-profile program for the biggest event of the year. However, an ill-timed injury with a long convalescence period and time constraints prevents him from competing at Mania.

Furthermore, WWE doesn't have any creative plans for the Grand Slam Champion at WrestleMania. Also, considering the extent of his injury and the subsequent spinal fusion surgery, the company shouldn't rush with Orton's in-ring return.

Hence, the best option for Randy Orton would be to return at the RAW after WrestleMania, an exciting evening always filled with surprises. Once The Viper's iconic theme song sounds through the arena, the crowd will go absolutely berzerk.

Randy Orton has unfinished business with The Bloodline

As mentioned previously, RK-Bro was embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline before the veteran fell with a severe back injury last year. Matt Riddle unsuccessfully fought Roman Reigns and his family alone, but that will change once his partner returns.

The Viper was penciled in to face The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2022, but his injury forced WWE to shuffle those plans, and Reigns faced Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match. instead. Randy Orton should start right where he left off upon his in-ring comeback.

A fully-fledged RK-Bro-Bloodline program would require Matt Riddle to return as well. The King of Bros hasn't been seen since last December but will likely return soon too.

