Is Randy Orton still in WWE?

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE television since June 21st when he failed to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on RAW. It's been over a month now, and there has been a lot of speculation about Randy Orton's whereabouts and whether he is still in WWE.

The answer is yes, Randy Orton is still WWE. He signed a 5-year contract with WWE in November 2019, which means that he'll be with the company for 3 more years at the very least.

The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO

just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE

Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years #WWEBACKSTAGE @FS1 @WWE — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 6, 2019

As for where Randy Orton has been, that remains unknown. Randy Orton was originally scheduled to return in early August 2021, but he wasn't seen backstage either, according to PWInsider.

The latest update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is that WWE is keeping the reason behind Randy Orton's return under wraps. So as of this writing, there is no knowledge about Randy Orton's absence.

Randy Orton's last tweet was him paying respects to The Bollywood Boys after their release from WWE:

Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you guys down the road. Until then, show everyone what you guys can do 👊🏼 https://t.co/Axvvi11ilv — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 28, 2021

Last year, whenever any WWE superstar would quietly disappear, it was assumed that they had COVID-19 and that it was kept a secret from the public. Only a few names within the company were open about it.

Even the reason behind Keith Lee's sudden disappearance from February to July 2021 wasn't disclosed to anyone, although if it was just COVID-19, it's unlikely his hiatus would have lasted for nearly half a year.

Randy Orton's interesting 2021 run

Randy Orton's WWE run in 2021 has been a tale of two stories. For the first four months, it was a feud with Alexa Bliss and an underwhelming conclusion to his rivalry with Bray Wyatt, who wrestled his last match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Post-WrestleMania, things have been more entertaining from a fan perspective. Randy Orton's odd-pairing tag team with Riddle (known as RK-Bro) has been a big hit so far, although their momentum has stalled with Randy Orton's absence in WWE for over a month.

It should be interesting to see how things play out with Riddle once Randy Orton returns. It has the makings of an entertaining, long-term storyline.

