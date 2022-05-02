Just days after WrestleMania 38, a new arrival landed on WWE SmackDown in the form of Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who performed as Raquel González on NXT, received her main roster call-up and will now be performing solely for the blue brand moving forward.

It had been a long time coming for the two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, who first signed with WWE in 2016. She has now clearly impressed officials on the main roster enough to provide her with an opportunity to perform on Friday nights.

Raquel's biggest accolade to date is her reign as NXT Women's Champion. The Texas-native won the title on Night One of Stand & Deliver in 2021 by defeating Io Shirai to close the show. Rodriguez was ultimately dethroned by current champion Mandy Rose at Halloween Havoc six months later.

Fans will have immediately noticed that Raquel Rodriguez is exceedingly tall, especially when compared to interviewer Kayla Braxton. She is in fact six feet in height - sharing stature with the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, top AEW star Kenny Omega and former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler.

But when it comes to the women's roster, is Raquel Rodriguez the tallest female superstar in WWE?

The answer is yes. Nia Jax used to hold the mantle of the tallest female WWE Superstar at 6'0", with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently occupying the top spot at 5'10", but now Raquel is ultimately the most towering performer in the division.

With Raquel Rodriguez the current tallest performer, who is the tallest female WWE Superstar of all time?

The late Nicole Bass has the distinction of being the tallest female WWE Superstar of all-time. The former bodybuilder, who performed for WWE during the Attitude Era in 1999, is best known for her feud with Debra while acting as a bodyguard for one-time Women's Champion Sable.

Bass, who trained at the ECW House of Hardcore training school, measured at 6'2", a similar height to Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Mick Foley and Sting.

Nicole sadly died on February 17, 2017 after being found unconscious at her apartment the previous day. She was immediately put on life support but tragically passed away at the age of 52.

