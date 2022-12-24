Is Raquel Rodriguez undefeated in WWE?

Raquel Rodriguez has been a revelation since debuting on WWE's main roster. Her record in NXT was stellar and dominant, and she has replicated the same on the main roster.

Rodriguez is one of the most talented superstars on the SmackDown roster. At 31 years old, she is in the prime of her career. With power and intensity in spades, she is also a major threat and someone who is world champion material.

The former NXT Women's Champion is not the underdog in most matches she wrestles and has a great win-loss record. If you want to know if that number stands at 100%, read on to find out.

Since debuting on the main roster, Raquel Rodriguez has taken many wins in WWE. However, she is not undefeated, having taken two losses in singles competition. She has lost to Ronda Rousey and Bayley, and we feel really confident in saying that there is no shame in losing to those top names.

Raquel Rodriguez takes her biggest WWE win yet

Raquel Rodriguez had a SmackDown to remember this week. She won a Gauntlet match to determine the next challenger to Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship. It was a phenomenal performance from her, eliminating a staggering four women and taking a huge win.

Rodriguez entered the match at #4 and quickly took control. She faced Xia Li, who already had two eliminations to her name. She eliminated her with a Tejada Bomb after a hot tussle and found herself facing Liv Morgan next. The two traded their best shots, but Morgan lost when she went for the Oblivion and walked right into a devastating slam.

The former NXT Women's Champion then faced Sonya Deville and defeated her after a brief fight. She celebrated her win, but Rousey emerged and announced that she had to beat Shayna Baszler to become the No. 1 Contender. Everyone thought it was over, but Rodriguez rolled her up in quick and shocking fashion to stun the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet will now have to defend her title against the Texas native next week. The challenger has a ton of momentum on her side and could very well become the next titleholder. If she puts in a performance like this one, it could be lights out for The Rowdy One.

