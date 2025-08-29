Is there real-life heat between Becky Lynch and a WWE Hall of Famer? Latest update fuels speculation

Becky Lynch is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris. Lynch successfully retained the title against Lyra Valkyria in a Last Chance No Count Outs, No Disqualification Match earlier this month at SummerSlam. That said, she will now look to do the same this Sunday at the premium live event in France.
After her victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer, The Man came out the following night on RAW to address what was next for her. However, she got interrupted by Nikki Bella, who came out for a confrontation. This led to a heated exchange between the veterans before the former Diva's Champion challenged Becky to a match for the Women's IC Title.
The bout was finally made official for Clash in Paris on the most recent episode of the red brand during a heated argument between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella. Nikki told Lynch that her name would never be as big as Bella's. Given this situation, plus The Man taking a shot at The Hall of Famer a few weeks ago, fans are now questioning whether there is real-life tension between the veterans beyond scripted storylines. According to Natalya, the answer is yes.
Speaking on Busted Open Radio, The Queen of Harts revealed that she believes there is real tension between Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch. She further mentioned that Nikki has faced numerous challenges in her life and is channeling that emotion into her rivalry with Lynch. This could be true, especially now that it seems Becky’s era has succeeded Nikki’s Divas era.
That said, it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious between the veterans this Sunday at Clash in Paris.
Brie Bella to return and cost Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris?
While Becky Lynch will look to retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris, Brie Bella might return and cost Lynch in a shocking twist, helping her twin sister, Nikki, to win the gold.
If this happens, it could lead to the reunion of The Bella Twins and also intensify the feud between the veterans and Becky on RAW as part of a blockbuster storyline.
While this angle might sound promising, it is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events this Sunday at Clash in Paris.
