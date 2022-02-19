Are we finally seeing the rise of Ricochet in WWE?

Ricochet is rising right now in WWE, and anyone who wants to take to the skies with him better be ready for a crash landing.

The Kentucky native was somewhat of a legend before he stepped into a WWE ring. Given the nickname 'The King of the Indies,' he dazzled the audience with beautiful moves and electric maneuvers. His match against fellow daredevil Will Ospreay from New Japan's 2016 Best of the Super Juniors match is still discussed today.

Ricochet was the most sought-after free agent on the independent circuit for quite a while. When he finally agreed to a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment, fans anxiously waited for him to get to the main roster. They couldn't wait to see what he would do and how much he would accomplish.

It was early 2018, and the WWE Universe was already picturing this prospect soaring through the air with the likes of AJ Styles or Rey Mysterio. They were confident that their new shooting star would revolutionize the aerial style of The Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment.

But it really hasn't gone that way for Ricochet in WWE so far

Being able to defy gravity is impressive. But being able to avoid the pitfalls of the WWE creative team seems impossible. The high-flyer quickly became the victim of many stops and starts in his career with the promotion. Just when you think he's down and out, he went on a string of televised victories that gave his fans hope.

Then, just as quickly, he flies too close to the sun and his wings melt. He's been on the same journey during his WWE tenure. A mixture of green lights, red lights, and a path that inevitably leaves him sitting in the same place he started from.

However, during his recent feud with Sheamus and Ridge Holland, he scored wins over both men in back-to-back weeks. He bested The Celtic Warrior, a former WWE Champion, on this week's episode.

A string of impressive victories like that, especially against stacked odds, could provide a springboard for Ricochet to reach new heights. But only if handled correctly.

Hopefully, this is a sign that Ricochet will finally rise and be one of the 'main guys' on the WWE roster. He may never win a world championship, but with the proper storylines and a big push, he could be a valuable contender and secondary titleholder for years to come.

For that to happen? WWE finally has to let him soar.

What do you think of Ricochet's time in WWE so far? Has it been a success or a flop? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

