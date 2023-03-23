Is Roman Reigns going away after WrestleMania 39? Latest update on The Tribal Chief's WWE future

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, fans have started speculating about what is next for The Head of the Table after The Show of Shows.

If a recent report is to be believed, then Roman Reigns could be going on a hiatus after WrestleMania Hollywood. According to WrestleVotes, the Undisputed Universal Champion is scheduled for a “significant break” following his match against Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals, which could likely extend to SummerSlam 2023. The report adds that if The Head of the Table wins at 'Mania, he will take his championships on a break with him.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Roman Reigns is expected to take a "significant break" following

givemesport.com/wwe-roman-reig… Roman Reigns is expected to take a "significant break" following #WrestleMania @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport . The belief is that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could even be missing until SummerSlam in August. 🚨 Roman Reigns is expected to take a "significant break" following #WrestleMania, @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport. The belief is that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could even be missing until SummerSlam in August.givemesport.com/wwe-roman-reig…

Given how tirelessly Roman has worked to entertain fans week after week, a break post-WrestleMania 39 is much deserved for Roman Reigns. However, it will be interesting to see if the former Big Dog drops his championship to Rhodes at the Grandest Stage of Them All, given those plans are still uncertain.

On another note, Cody Rhodes has left no stone unturned in hyping his match against Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare has been cutting some intense promos lately, vowing to defeat The Tribal Chief at the Grandest Stage of Them All. One of the most trusted names in pro-wrestling journalism and Sportskeeda's very own, Bill Apter, recently shared his thoughts on Cody's recent promo work:

"Tribal Chief, I acknowledge you. However, I have never seen someone so passionate go after a championship and finish the story he talks about. This past Monday, Cody Rhodes delivered a promo his father would have been so very proud of. I could see his father in him, actually, doing it. He's graduated to that spot. Cody winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is something that the fans want, something that all the people say is going to happen," said Bill Apter.

Is WWE planning to have Solo Sikoa turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

The recent episode of WWE RAW saw Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes engage in a war of words. The duo fired verbal volleys at each other, much to the delight of WWE fans. However, the company has arguably laid down the breadcrumbs for a major betrayal on Monday night.

After WWE RAW went off the air, fans in the arena saw an irate Roman Reigns shouting at Solo Sikoa. This has led many to believe that the company is planning for the Enforcer to turn on The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo



Off air footage of Roman Reigns yelling at Solo Sikoa after #WWERaw Off air footage of Roman Reigns yelling at Solo Sikoa after #WWERaw https://t.co/jbe5tVLcEH

The creative team could make Solo betray Reigns, costing him his bout at 'Mania. This could be WWE's way of protecting The Head of the Table.

Should Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes