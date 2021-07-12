Is Roman Reigns related to Nia Jax?

Roman Reigns and Nia Jax both fall into the umbrella of the Samoan Anoa'i family. However, the relations aren't as straightforward as your average family. For one, the Anoa'i family can be divided into two. On one side, there is the legendary "High Chief" Peter Maivia, while on the other, there is Amituanai Anoa'i.

Nia Jax belongs to the side of Peter Maivia while Roman Reigns falls directly under Amituanai Anoa'i. Amituanai Anoa'i and Peter Maivia weren't technically related. They called themselves "blood brothers" and thus, the family bond.

In that sense, Roman Reigns isn't technically related to Nia Jax, but from another broader perspective, they're all family. Nia Jax is The Rock's second cousin. To put it in more detail, her father was the first cousin of Peter Maivia, The Rock's grandfather.

On the other hand, Afa and Sika (The Wild Samoans) were the sons of Amituanai Anoa'i and Roman Reigns is the son of Sika. Even Rikishi and The Usos belong to this side of the family, along with the late great Umaga and Rosey. Rosey was Roman Reigns' brother while Umaga was Rikishi's. WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna also falls into this umbrella.

A compressed version of The Anoa'i family tree

The term "Blood Brother" has been used to make Peter Maivia's side an extended part of the Anoa'i family. The family has a large history in the wrestling business going back decades and while The Rock is the most popular star in the Anoa'i family history, Roman Reigns can be considered the current "leader".

Roman Reigns and Nia Jax's positions in WWE

Not much needs to be said about Roman Reigns' position in WWE. He is the most successful star of his generation and will likely be in that position for a few more years to come.

For Roman Reigns, it's all about taking his family's legacy and reaching the next level. By the time his career in WWE is done, he might go down as possibly the greatest wrestler in the history of the Anoa'i family - the most star-studded wrestling family of all time.

For Nia Jax, it's all about dominance and establishing herself in the women's division. She is a former RAW Women's Champion and a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She has done well to carry the legacy of the Anoa'i family, though it hasn't really played into her character much.

Edited by Prem Deshpande