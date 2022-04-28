Roman Reigns and Yokozuna are two of the most successful wrestlers to ever step into a WWE ring.

Fans might know that they're both Samoans. But if you're wondering if they're directly related to each other, we've got the answer for you right here.

Is Roman Reigns related to WWE Legend Yokozuna?

The answer is yes. Both belong to the great Anoa'i family. The great Yokozuna was the son of The Tribal Chief's uncle Junior Anoa’i, making him Reigns' first cousin. Several other superstars like The Rock, The Usos, and Umaga also belong to the same family.

The Anoa'i family is one of the greatest families in pro-wrestling, to say the least.

Roman Reigns has lived up to the reputation of Yokozuna and the Anoa'i family

Over the last decade, The Head of The Table has truly proved his worth as one of the biggest stars in the industry.

He is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, having held the United States, Intercontinental, Tag Team, as well as both the World Championships. The company's faith in him is evidenced by the number of times he's headlined WrestleMania.

The Tribal Chief has main evented the Grandest Stage six times in his career. Considering that he is still the biggest star in the promotion, the probability of him headlining next year's Showcase of The Immortals is higher than any other superstar.

He has also had the greatest Universal Championship reign of all time, having stayed on the throne for more than 600 days. This puts him sixth on the list of longest reigning world champions in history.

During his current reign, he has already defeated major stars like John Cena, Edge, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion seems unstoppable.

Who do you think will eventually dethrone Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief of WWE? Let us know in the comments section!

