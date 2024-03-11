Is Roman Reigns set to miss WWE SmackDown this week? Massive hint of his status

The upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the FedExForum Arena in Memphis, Tennessee. It will play a pivotal role in adding layers to the ongoing feuds and storylines on the blue brand with major WrestleMania implications.

Moreover, the show will also shed light on one of the most compelling storylines that has been going on in WWE in recent years. It will see the fall of the rivalry between Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, The Rock, after what transpired last week on the blue brand.

However, The Tribal Chief is currently not advertised for the upcoming edition of SmackDown, which drops a major hint about his status. He will seemingly resort to his part-time schedule and is likely to miss the March 15, 2024, show. WWE has been advertising The People's Champ as the frontrunner for the show in Memphis, TN.

It looks like The Rock will take over the driver's seat in The Bloodline saga this week in Reigns' absence. The storyline that has been unfolding in the subsequent episodes of SmackDown has kept fans on the edge of their seats. Therefore, one can expect unfathomable things to unravel this week on the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

Things advertised for Friday Night SmackDown so far

Last week's episode of the blue brand saw the feuds and storylines shift gears as the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment is just a few weeks away. WWE has advertised a few things for the March 15, 2024, episode of SmackDown airing from Memphis, TN.

Bayley and Dakota Kai will look to tear each other apart in a one-on-one match this week. This comes after Kai betrayed the Role Model when she was vulnerable. As a result, Bayley will look for retribution, and this will also add layers to her rivalry with Iyo Sky heading into WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

WWE has also advertised the return of Rey Mysterio on the blue brand this week. The legendary luchador's return is expected to play a pivotal role in the Great Latino War that has been going on for weeks now. The rivalry between LWO and Legado Del Fantasma is likely to see its next chapter this week on SmackDown.

While these are the two things advertised for the upcoming show on Friday, fans can expect much drama to unfold in other feuds and storylines as well.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns' absence could impact the ongoing storyline? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion