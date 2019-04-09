Is Ronda Rousey leaving WWE?

No more Randa Rousey in WWE?

Ronda Rousey's journey in the WWE is set for a halt as reports suggest that she is taking a break. The former UFC star lost her RAW Women's Title to Becky Lynch in the triple threat match that main evented WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey breaks hand

While the plans were already in place for her to take a break after WrestleMania, things took a different turn during the show of shows. The former RAW Women's champion broke her hand during the main event and still managed to stick it out till the very end.

While there is no confirmation as to when she broke her hand, it looks like the incident took place when Becky kicked her out of the ring. The two have had some real heat between them and if that's what broke Rousey's arm, expect her to be back in the ring soon.

Is Ronda Rousey leaving WWE?

Yes, she is taking a break from WWE and will not be on TV for some time. The former RAW Women's champion will be off the grid for the foreseeable future according to veteran MMA and Pro-Wrestling reporter, Jeremy Botter.

He claims that Rousey will be away from the public eye for the next few months at least, as she wants some time for herself and her family. Several rumours were going around that she was taking a break to have a child but there is no confirmation about that just yet.

Is Ronda Rousey going to quit WWE?

Nope. Ronda isn't quitting WWE, it's just a break from work. She is expected to be back in the ring before WrestleMania 36 if rumours are to be believed.

Reports are suggesting that she will be facing Becky Lynch in a one-on-one match for the titles at WrestleMania 36 – a year after she lost them to The Man.

