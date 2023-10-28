Is Ronda Rousey still in WWE?

Ronda Rousey has been the talk of the town for the past day or two. The Baddest Woman on the Planet hasn't been seen since this year's SummerSlam in Detriot.

Rousey has been quiet since her absence from the WWE until news of her was buzzing all over the internet 24 hours ago. This buzz was born after she appeared in Lucha Vavom to help out her friend Marina Shafir.

After her appearance on the show, the question of Rousey's current employment was raised by many fans. Many people are trying to find out if Ronda Rousey is still employed with the WWE.

The answer is no; she is no longer with the WWE. The former Women's Champion quit the company after her loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. She has also been moved to the alumni page on WWE's official website.

WWE veteran feels Ronda Rousey will return to the company

Around two weeks ago, Ronda Rousey announced her retirement on Instagram. Her run was magnificent; she achieved a lot in very little time. Championships, a Royal Rumble win, and she became one of the first women main event WrestleMania—an accomplishment shared with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Since her retirement, there has been no news on what's next for her. Some are speculating that she will return to the UFC; some feel she will go to the movies; and some believe she wants to raise her child and spend time with family.

However, former WWE personality Dutch Mantell feels she will come back to WWE. The wrestling veteran feels Rousey will get itchy and will come back.

"I think she'll come back in a year or two. She'll get itchy, and that'll be it." [26:34 - 26:40]

Ronda Rousey found the perfect way to bow out of the WWE. She might have gone out on a loss, but she elevated her friend Shayna Baszler in the process. That's the wrestling business in a nutshell, always giving back to the business that gave you.

Do you think Ronda Rousey is done with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

