Sasha Banks is among the most beloved superstars to ever step into a WWE ring. However, she recently walked out of the May 16 episode of RAW alongside her tag team partner Naomi.

Fans are now wondering if The Boss is still signed with WWE or not. If you're wondering if she's still with the company, we've got your answer.

Is Sasha Banks still with WWE?

The answer is reportedly a no. According to the latest update from Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc., the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been released from her contract. It is unclear if she requested the release.

"I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end," stated Raj Giri.

Although WWE hasn't officially confirmed the news, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently tweeted that Raj Giri has good sources.

As of now, her future is unclear. She might re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion or maybe even join AEW.

Where is Sasha Banks now?

It has been a while since The Boss walked out of the company, and her fans have wondered about her current whereabouts.

The 30-year-old's most recent public appearance was in an Instagram post from Newsom Eye. In the post, she said she struggled with her vision and required surgery. She had successful PRK eye surgery a few days ago.

It is worth noting that she referred to herself as Mercedes Varnado, which is her real name. Superstars signed to WWE usually use their real names after being released by the company, as WWE owns many stars' on-screen names.

Banks has kept quiet about her status with the company. She hasn't addressed her fans through social media as well. As of this date, her latest Instagram post was about four weeks ago, before she left WWE.

Will we see The Boss back in the ring anytime soon? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest updates on the story.

