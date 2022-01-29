Shane McMahon has a reputation in WWE as being one of the most daring superstars of all time. Shane O'Mac is not afraid to perform death-defying moves to please the WWE Universe in attendance and watching around the world.

Over the years, we've seen the son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon jump from the stage, be thrown through large panes of glass, and even jump from the top of the Hell in a Cell structure. There's nobody quite like Shane, who is willing to risk it all to create memorable moments.

His most recent match in the WWE came at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida. McMahon was defeated by Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage on Night One of the two-night event. It has been nearly a year since he stepped foot inside the ring.

Wrestling Facts @WrestlingsFacts Shane McMahon once refereed a Kenta Kobashi match in the Tokyo Dome on April 13, 1990. Shane McMahon once refereed a Kenta Kobashi match in the Tokyo Dome on April 13, 1990. https://t.co/XLDcQmdALq

The 2022 Royal Rumble takes place this Saturday, January 29 which brings a lot of speculation and rumors. The WWE Universe is attempting to predict who might show up at the event and enter the respective Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches.

We already know names including WWE Hall of Famer The Bella Twins and Lita will enter the Women's Royal Rumble match. On the men's side of things, no surprises have been revealed yet.

So is Shane McMahon going to be a part of WWE Royal Rumble 2022?

In a report posted by Ringside News, they have suggested that Shane McMahon will in fact enter the Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday. Whether this report comes to fruition remains to be seen, but with WrestleMania approaching, it seems the most fitting time for Shane O'Mac to make a comeback.

Has Shane McMahon entered a Royal Rumble match before?

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ 4 reasons why Shane McMahon & The Miz won the SmackDown Tag Team titles at Royal Rumble dlvr.it/QxcmL2 4 reasons why Shane McMahon & The Miz won the SmackDown Tag Team titles at Royal Rumble dlvr.it/QxcmL2 https://t.co/5ZB42E7BYR

Shane McMahon has competed in one Royal Rumble match. He competed in the Greatest Royal Rumble match that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia which was WWE's first-ever televised event from the Kingdom.

Shane once got involved in a Royal Rumble match in 2006. He entered the ring unannounced and eliminated Shawn Michaels. This furthered a storyline with Vince McMahon and "The Heartbreak Kid" leading into WrestleMania 22.

Aside from Rumble matches, Shane O'Mac has competed in one other match at the event. He teamed up with The Miz to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at the 2019 presentation. They defeated The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro) to capture the championships.

Would you like to see Shane in the Royal Rumble match? Sound off below!

