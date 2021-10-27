Shawn Michaels is regarded as one of WWE's greatest stars. The Showstopper, The Icon, The Main Event, and Mr. WrestleMania provided us with many great moments and matches throughout his career.

Of course, who better to lend a hand behind-the-scenes than Shawn Michaels? He's been there and seen it all and knows exactly what it takes to become one of the best inside the ring.

That being said, is Shawn Michaels part of WWE NXT?

Yes. Shawn Michaels currently works behind the scenes at NXT, alongside fellow DX members Triple H and Road Dogg, writing, producing, and coaching superstars of the future.

In September 2021, it was reported that Triple H underwent a successful procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital due to a cardiac event caused by a genetic heart issue. This meant Shawn Michaels had to step up and take on more responsibility.

The Heartbreak Kid spoke with Sports Illustrated leading into NXT's Halloween Havoc event in October 2021:

"Trying to step in and fill his role is impossible to do. Everybody here misses him unbelievably, especially me. But I always go back to this—everything in real life takes precedence over everything else. This was a situation where my best friend needed my help and needed me to step in, so I look at this as an opportunity, in a small way, to thank him for everything he did for me earlier in my career. Taking over the responsibilities here is a drop in the bucket compared to what he did for me all those years back. I’m honored to at least have the opportunity to pay him back a little bit and be there for him," Shawn Michaels said.

WWE NXT underwent a revamp over the summer and was re-dubbed NXT 2.0. The show features a whole array of new stars, a new set-up, graphics, and a whole new feel.

During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Shawn Michaels said it reminded him of the Attitude Era, with the company having the same crew backstage but going in a new direction.

How long has Shawn Michaels been part of WWE NXT?

In November 2018, it was confirmed that Shawn Michaels was working for WWE NXT as a writer, producer, and coach. This means HBK has been a part of NXT for three years.

Triple H, who leads the brand, cherry-picked his best friend to join him in creating something special for WWE's third brand.

