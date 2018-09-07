Opinion: Shawn Michaels should rekindle his feud with Triple H upon his return

Shawn Michaels and Triple H are real-life best friends.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H feuded from 2002 to 2006, before they reformed D-Generation X. Michaels and Triple H had an amazing and intense on-and-off feud, which consisted of some brutal matches especially The Last Man Standing match at Royal Rumble 2004 and the Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood 2004. Since 2006, Michaels and Triple H have been on good terms, although they have collided a few times in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

Their intense rivalry started in 2002 when Vince McMahon announced the end of NWO, which caused Michaels to revert back to his original gimmick. Michaels then reunited with Triple H to form DX but Triple H turned heel to begin their brilliant feud. To say that the Triple H-Shawn Michaels feud was one of the best feuds of the Ruthless Aggression era would be an understatement.

Ever since retiring from WWE, Michaels has continued to make sporadic appearances. Most of the times, he is booked to be in Triple H’s corner, or in matches/segments involving Triple H. Even on the most recent edition of Raw, Michaels returned and put over Triple H as the assassin who would decimate The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down. Michaels is rumored to be the special guest referee for that match.

After last week’s Raw and Michaels’ interaction with The Undertaker, it has started becoming evident that Michaels would be returning to the ring very soon. The storyline for Michaels’ return could kick off as soon as next month at WWE Super Show-Down. Many people think that Michaels would restart his feud with The Undertaker but I don’t think that’s the direction WWE wants to go in right now as both Michaels and The Undertaker would prefer to avoid big bumps at this stage of their careers.

Although it’s highly unlikely, I think that Michaels would end up costing Triple H his match against The Undertaker, either intentionally or unintentionally. If Michaels betrays Triple H, that would make Michaels the heel which is unlikely. I could see Triple H attacking Shawn Michaels after he loses his match to vent out his frustrations on him. It has also been rumored that Michaels would be returning to the ring in a tag team match at November 2nd’s Supershow in Saudi Arabia. Triple H seems like the ideal choice to be Michaels' tag team partner. Triple H could even turn on Shawn during that match, setting up their match for Wrestlemania 35 next year.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H have been a part of some brutal matches.

Triple H can still put on amazing matches and if Shawn Michaels’ return feud must be against a part-timer, then it should be against Triple H, although I think that the feud should be against a top superstar of this era like Rollins, Bryan or Styles. Both Michaels and Triple H are brilliant in story-telling. As far as the match is concerned, Triple H would easily carry most of the match, allowing Michaels to wrestle safely and still be a part of a decent match.

Do you think that a feud between Shawn Michaels and Triple H would be a good idea in the current era? Sound off in the comment section.